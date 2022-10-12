Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 12, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, KNBE, NOG, TSLA, QQQ, PG, NIO, IMUX, CCJ, CCL, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 46.9 to 10,838.25. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,134,903 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.56 at $18.70, with 7,142,726 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.91 at $61.29, with 3,077,551 shares traded. This represents a 117.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE) is +2.74 at $24.33, with 1,490,864 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KNBE is in the "buy range".



Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) is +0.1 at $29.91, with 1,063,959 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOG is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.14 at $218.64, with 978,813 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.11. TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/19/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.89 per share, which represents a 48 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.91 at $265.66, with 890,811 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is -0.31 at $123.92, with 778,769 shares traded.PG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/19/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.56 per share, which represents a 161 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.44 at $13.27, with 777,039 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) is -1.36 at $8.05, with 707,714 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IMUX is in the "strong buy range".



Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is -3.5178 at $22.30, with 668,928 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCJ is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.08 at $6.72, with 462,166 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 67.2% of the target price of $10.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.33 at $9.74, with 447,096 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".

