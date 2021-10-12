Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 12, 2021 : PROG, TARA, SQQQ, VOD, RRD, EDU, QQQ, AAPL, GWH, GOTU, GSK, TAL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 35.25 to 14,748.98. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,745,269 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is -0.12 at $2.02, with 13,455,924 shares traded. PROG's current last sale is 101% of the target price of $2.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) is +0.99 at $7.74, with 3,634,585 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TARA is in the "strong buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.13 at $8.42, with 2,067,085 shares traded. This represents a 17.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is +0.04 at $15.30, with 1,693,344 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VOD is in the "buy range".

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) is +1.03 at $5.96, with 1,304,394 shares traded.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is +0.07 at $2.31, with 1,074,097 shares traded. EDU's current last sale is 66% of the target price of $3.5.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.95 at $360.34, with 916,171 shares traded. This represents a 34.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.6 at $143.41, with 671,161 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) is +2.63 at $13.05, with 546,537 shares traded.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is +0.1 at $4.11, with 445,668 shares traded. GOTU's current last sale is 178.7% of the target price of $2.3.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) is +1.14 at $39.38, with 437,502 shares traded. GSK's current last sale is 83.79% of the target price of $47.

TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.15 at $5.02, with 431,391 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 72.75% of the target price of $6.9.

