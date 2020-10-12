Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 12, 2020 : LIZI, AAPL, SQQQ, NIO, GE, QQQ, SOL, FCEL, DOYU, JE, F, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 215.44 to 11,941.29. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 21,048,481 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

LIZHI INC. (LIZI) is +1.34 at $3.99, with 5,552,559 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LIZI is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +3.96 at $120.93, with 2,819,300 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.25 at $20.37, with 1,536,096 shares traded. This represents a 4.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.47 at $21.94, with 964,932 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 156.71% of the target price of $14.

General Electric Company (GE) is +0.06 at $6.90, with 958,634 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +5.51 at $291.22, with 947,545 shares traded. This represents a 76.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Renesola Ltd. (SOL) is -0.27 at $3.88, with 824,783 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.11 at $2.73, with 736,458 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 121.33% of the target price of $2.25.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is +2.15 at $16.15, with 597,944 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DOYU is in the "buy range".

Just Energy Group, Inc. (JE) is +0.74 at $7.15, with 583,127 shares traded. JE's current last sale is 7.22% of the target price of $99.009.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.0598 at $7.31, with 534,249 shares traded. F's current last sale is 91.37% of the target price of $8.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.03 at $4.06, with 473,674 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 78.83% of the target price of $5.15.

