Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 11, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, XOM, TSLA, PLTR, PXD, TLT, CSX, TSLL, NVO, IONQ, NVS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 39.96 to 15,171.48. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,936,626 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.44 at $38.96, with 2,930,116 shares traded. This represents a 141.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2 at $18.56, with 2,431,821 shares traded. This represents a 13.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -3.35 at $107.10, with 1,169,653 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.31. XOM's current last sale is 82.38% of the target price of $130.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.09 at $265.71, with 1,015,179 shares traded.TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/18/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.64 per share, which represents a 95 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.12 at $17.92, with 734,940 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 119.47% of the target price of $15.



Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is +3.72 at $241.13, with 732,510 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $5.42. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PXD is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +1.16 at $87.82, with 707,803 shares traded. This represents a 4.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is +0.56 at $32.10, with 642,321 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.2 at $16.85, with 566,393 shares traded. This represents a 263.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +3.43 at $96.44, with 448,045 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVO is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.35 at $16.35, with 447,141 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 90.83% of the target price of $18.



Novartis AG (NVS) is +1.005 at $99.48, with 404,445 shares traded. NVS's current last sale is 84.3% of the target price of $118.

