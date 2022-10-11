Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 11, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, DICE, AAL, APRN, QQQ, JOBY, TSLA, CCL, HZON, NKE, F

Pre-Market
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -24.51 to 10,902.46. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,685,250 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.09 at $18.80, with 9,019,672 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.17 at $61.10, with 4,394,554 shares traded. This represents a 117.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (DICE) is +21.6 at $46.25, with 1,901,562 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for DICE is 7.390758; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.5501 at $12.60, with 1,742,028 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.49. AAL's current last sale is 76.36% of the target price of $16.5.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is +0.39 at $2.75, with 1,351,052 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APRN is in the "strong buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.41 at $266.00, with 1,210,150 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.64 at $4.49, with 1,171,165 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 56.13% of the target price of $8.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.4647 at $222.50, with 815,422 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.11. TSLA's current last sale is 66.82% of the target price of $333.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.03 at $6.41, with 742,145 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (HZON) is +0.01 at $10.03, with 677,931 shares traded.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -0.09 at $86.60, with 596,264 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $11.37, with 393,065 shares traded. F's current last sale is 71.06% of the target price of $16.

