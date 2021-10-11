Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 11, 2021 : ADMS, FLXN, PTGX, SQQQ, BABA, APA, AAPL, KMI, DD, KR, DIDI, CVS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -65.87 to 14,754.88. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 27,652,438 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) is +3.19 at $7.80, with 3,809,321 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ADMS is 18.831576; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) is +4.02 at $9.80, with 3,351,553 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FLXN is in the "buy range".



Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) is +16.36 at $34.60, with 2,458,352 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PTGX is 9.447701; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.17 at $8.54, with 1,951,760 shares traded. This represents a 19.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +8.73 at $170.25, with 1,535,539 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



APA Corporation (APA) is +0.7399 at $25.10, with 1,467,662 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.98 at $141.92, with 1,343,984 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is +0.2 at $17.67, with 963,086 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 98.17% of the target price of $18.



DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) is -0.54 at $69.88, with 697,681 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DD is in the "buy range".



Kroger Company (The) (KR) is +0.0356 at $39.51, with 469,008 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. KR's current last sale is 98.76% of the target price of $40.



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.19 at $8.36, with 380,397 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 33.44% of the target price of $25.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -0.12 at $84.25, with 379,870 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.