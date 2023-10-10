Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 10, 2023 : SMX, SQQQ, AKRO, PLTR, TQQQ, RIVN, TSLA, NIO, BABA, COHR, HMY, U

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 6.86 to 15,054.01. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 48,303,875 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) is +1.76 at $3.45, with 8,609,360 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.01 at $19.07, with 3,401,647 shares traded. This represents a 16.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) is -27.43 at $21.11, with 3,377,640 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AKRO is in the "strong buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.34 at $17.95, with 2,510,144 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 119.67% of the target price of $15.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.03 at $37.93, with 2,216,658 shares traded. This represents a 135.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +0.47 at $19.25, with 1,016,124 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.67 at $258.00, with 918,596 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 97.36% of the target price of $265.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $8.38, with 780,274 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 71.32% of the target price of $11.75.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.05 at $85.90, with 594,813 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Coherent Corp. (COHR) is +3.1 at $34.10, with 432,426 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COHR is in the "buy range".



Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is +0.17 at $4.21, with 389,239 shares traded. HMY's current last sale is 112.27% of the target price of $3.75.



Unity Software Inc. (U) is +1.3 at $31.00, with 364,469 shares traded. U's current last sale is 68.89% of the target price of $45.

