News & Insights

Pre-Market
SMX

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 10, 2023 : SMX, SQQQ, AKRO, PLTR, TQQQ, RIVN, TSLA, NIO, BABA, COHR, HMY, U

October 10, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 6.86 to 15,054.01. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 48,303,875 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) is +1.76 at $3.45, with 8,609,360 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.01 at $19.07, with 3,401,647 shares traded. This represents a 16.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) is -27.43 at $21.11, with 3,377,640 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AKRO is in the "strong buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.34 at $17.95, with 2,510,144 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 119.67% of the target price of $15.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.03 at $37.93, with 2,216,658 shares traded. This represents a 135.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +0.47 at $19.25, with 1,016,124 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.67 at $258.00, with 918,596 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 97.36% of the target price of $265.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $8.38, with 780,274 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 71.32% of the target price of $11.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.05 at $85.90, with 594,813 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Coherent Corp. (COHR) is +3.1 at $34.10, with 432,426 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COHR is in the "buy range".

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is +0.17 at $4.21, with 389,239 shares traded. HMY's current last sale is 112.27% of the target price of $3.75.

Unity Software Inc. (U) is +1.3 at $31.00, with 364,469 shares traded. U's current last sale is 68.89% of the target price of $45.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

SMX
SQQQ
AKRO
PLTR
TQQQ
RIVN
TSLA
NIO
BABA
COHR
HMY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.