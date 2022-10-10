Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 10, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, ALTR, BKD, IMUX, CSX, SCPH, F, DIS, CL, V, JNJ

Pre-Market
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -17.48 to 11,021.99. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,285,564 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.2 at $19.30, with 4,544,404 shares traded. This represents a .73% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.53 at $59.60, with 4,019,394 shares traded. This represents a 111.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) is unchanged at $47.76, with 2,600,974 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ALTR is 10.535341; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is -0.0885 at $4.72, with 2,298,556 shares traded. BKD's current last sale is 67.45% of the target price of $7.

Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) is +1.55 at $5.51, with 2,067,506 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IMUX is 10.790033; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $26.77, with 1,987,606 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.5. CSX's current last sale is 76.49% of the target price of $35.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) is -0.03 at $4.95, with 1,727,447 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCPH is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.72 at $11.48, with 1,323,896 shares traded. F's current last sale is 71.75% of the target price of $16.

Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -0.24 at $96.92, with 941,050 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is -0.04 at $68.95, with 911,356 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Visa Inc. (V) is -0.6999 at $183.13, with 583,691 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -0.3372 at $159.86, with 580,320 shares traded. JNJ's current last sale is 87.36% of the target price of $183.

