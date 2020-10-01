Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 1, 2020 : SLDB, PLTR, BBBY, SQQQ, NIO, NKLA, AAPL, ADES, CPE, F, GNW, NOK

Pre-Market
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 159.74 to 11,577.8. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,423,500 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) is +2.32 at $4.35, with 7,116,043 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SLDB is 14.705302; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.4 at $9.90, with 3,636,745 shares traded.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +2.4702 at $17.45, with 1,804,503 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.46. PR Newswire Reports: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Reports Results For Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.01 at $22.84, with 1,235,940 shares traded. This represents a 16.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.44 at $21.66, with 1,079,013 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +2.23 at $22.71, with 1,036,422 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 55.39% of the target price of $41.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.72 at $117.53, with 979,385 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) is +1.85 at $5.91, with 883,919 shares traded.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is +1.21 at $6.03, with 739,030 shares traded. CPE's current last sale is 60.3% of the target price of $10.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.12 at $6.78, with 607,769 shares traded. F's current last sale is 84.75% of the target price of $8.

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) is -0.45 at $2.90, with 483,484 shares traded.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.0099 at $3.92, with 297,710 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 78.4% of the target price of $5.

