Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 9, 2023 : NEM, SQQQ, TQQQ, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, AMD, SONY, FNF, IONQ, RHP, DIS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 10.94 to 15,324.18. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 39,789,561 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is -0.23 at $34.55, with 4,265,276 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.02 at $18.04, with 2,253,041 shares traded. This represents a 10.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.09 at $39.24, with 1,398,250 shares traded. This represents a 143.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.3 at $363.50, with 1,377,420 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.74. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +7.6487 at $473.39, with 991,978 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.15 at $219.96, with 935,876 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 87.98% of the target price of $250.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.21 at $113.80, with 934,610 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is -1.54 at $86.00, with 776,367 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Sony Partners with Honda on EV Development



Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) is unchanged at $43.40, with 766,659 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FNF is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.89 at $10.52, with 765,476 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 58.44% of the target price of $18.



Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) is unchanged at $91.21, with 760,000 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RHP is in the "buy range".



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +3.56 at $88.06, with 626,187 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.