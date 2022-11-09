Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 9, 2022 : MACK, TQQQ, META, SQQQ, RBLX, TSLA, DWAC, NIO, BBD, XPEV, DIS, NU

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -51.66 to 11,007.84. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 42,484,384 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MACK) is +9.75 at $13.75, with 8,145,810 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MACK is 12.142648; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.36 at $18.56, with 7,232,528 shares traded. This represents a 13.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is +3.83 at $100.30, with 4,428,296 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.12 at $57.52, with 3,050,134 shares traded. This represents a 104.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -6.3 at $32.84, with 1,826,001 shares traded. RBLX's current last sale is 82.1% of the target price of $40.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.5 at $191.80, with 1,386,720 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is -4.99 at $23.09, with 1,113,114 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.5 at $10.06, with 974,008 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/10/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022.



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is -0.36 at $3.25, with 824,368 shares traded.BBD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/10/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.12 per share, which represents a 11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.49 at $7.33, with 638,481 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 29.32% of the target price of $25.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -7.99 at $91.91, with 633,882 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.02 at $5.13, with 542,387 shares traded.NU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/14/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.01 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

