Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 9, 2021 : EVGO, LAZR, PLTR, LCID, HUGS, F, SDC, GE, VLDR, SQQQ, RBLX, IONQ
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 51.18 to 16,387.21. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 57,522,762 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
EVgo Inc. (EVGO) is +4.54 at $17.97, with 12,072,326 shares traded.EVGO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/10/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.08 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) is +6.6 at $24.10, with 9,953,571 shares traded.LAZR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/11/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.59 at $26.16, with 6,875,777 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 104.64% of the target price of $25.
Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +1.53 at $47.45, with 3,675,358 shares traded.LCID is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/15/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021.
USHG Acquisition Corp. (HUGS) is +0.85 at $10.66, with 3,401,179 shares traded.
Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.42 at $20.57, with 2,514,878 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) is -1.16 at $4.09, with 2,503,283 shares traded. SDC's current last sale is 62.92% of the target price of $6.5.
General Electric Company (GE) is +7.45 at $115.87, with 2,188,111 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 102.09% of the target price of $113.5.
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) is +0.47 at $7.87, with 1,384,863 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VLDR is 9.227084; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.04 at $6.15, with 1,252,483 shares traded. This represents a 1.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is +19.5 at $96.50, with 1,200,537 shares traded. RBLX's current last sale is 108.43% of the target price of $89.
IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +2.35 at $23.70, with 986,498 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore Pre-MarketExplore
Most Popular
- Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 9, 2021 : EVGO, LAZR, PLTR, LCID, HUGS, F, SDC, GE, VLDR, SQQQ, RBLX, IONQ
- Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 5, 2021 : PFE, SQQQ, PTON, DKNG, MRK, AAL, CCL, PROG, MRNA, F, MOS, OIS
- Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 8, 2021 : EDU, TAL, GOTU, LCID, AUTL, SQQQ, TSLA, CHPT, PFE, TTD, AAL, IONQ
- Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 3, 2021 : BBBY, RRD, FGF, Z, IO, AMC, SQQQ, ATVI, PROG, UBER, NKE, STEM