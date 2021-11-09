Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 9, 2021 : EVGO, LAZR, PLTR, LCID, HUGS, F, SDC, GE, VLDR, SQQQ, RBLX, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 51.18 to 16,387.21. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 57,522,762 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



EVgo Inc. (EVGO) is +4.54 at $17.97, with 12,072,326 shares traded.EVGO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/10/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.08 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) is +6.6 at $24.10, with 9,953,571 shares traded.LAZR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/11/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.59 at $26.16, with 6,875,777 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 104.64% of the target price of $25.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +1.53 at $47.45, with 3,675,358 shares traded.LCID is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/15/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021.



USHG Acquisition Corp. (HUGS) is +0.85 at $10.66, with 3,401,179 shares traded.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.42 at $20.57, with 2,514,878 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) is -1.16 at $4.09, with 2,503,283 shares traded. SDC's current last sale is 62.92% of the target price of $6.5.



General Electric Company (GE) is +7.45 at $115.87, with 2,188,111 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 102.09% of the target price of $113.5.



Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) is +0.47 at $7.87, with 1,384,863 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VLDR is 9.227084; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.04 at $6.15, with 1,252,483 shares traded. This represents a 1.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is +19.5 at $96.50, with 1,200,537 shares traded. RBLX's current last sale is 108.43% of the target price of $89.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +2.35 at $23.70, with 986,498 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.