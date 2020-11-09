Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 9, 2020 : AAL, ACB, PFE, CCL, NIO, AMC, QQQ, SQQQ, GE, TLRY, AAPL, TQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 147.15 to 12,238.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 183,651,558 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +2.76 at $14.22, with 18,509,701 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 142.2% of the target price of $10.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is +2.93 at $12.72, with 15,458,290 shares traded. Reuters Reports: BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-U.S. homebuilders, cannabis stocks, CVS Health



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +5.85 at $42.25, with 14,157,131 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 104.32% of the target price of $40.5.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +4.32 at $18.14, with 13,008,662 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 129.57% of the target price of $14.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.67 at $40.96, with 10,481,317 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 136.53% of the target price of $30.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +2.15 at $4.64, with 10,454,562 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.87. AMC's current last sale is 132.57% of the target price of $3.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.52 at $296.13, with 8,606,644 shares traded. This represents a 79.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.3 at $18.53, with 6,257,818 shares traded. This represents a -2.22% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.86 at $8.95, with 6,096,440 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +1.95 at $11.58, with 4,240,620 shares traded. Reuters Reports: BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-U.S. homebuilders, cannabis stocks, CVS Health



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.2098 at $119.90, with 3,778,311 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.4 at $153.80, with 3,072,206 shares traded. This represents a 376.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.

