Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 8, 2023 : RIVN, SQQQ, RBLX, TQQQ, LUMO, TLT, TEVA, UPST, PLTR, FSR, NIO, TOST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -.81 to 15,295.21. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 27,309,397 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +1.08 at $18.50, with 3,154,718 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.02 at $18.08, with 2,560,044 shares traded. This represents a 10.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is +4.37 at $39.44, with 2,200,832 shares traded. RBLX's current last sale is 98.6% of the target price of $40.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.05 at $39.13, with 1,580,671 shares traded. This represents a 143.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Lumos Pharma, Inc. (LUMO) is +1.2605 at $4.90, with 1,460,735 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LUMO is 12.758953; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.6205 at $88.68, with 1,255,591 shares traded. This represents a 7.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is +0.26 at $9.30, with 1,116,368 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 84.55% of the target price of $11.



Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is -8.06 at $21.35, with 1,083,775 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for UPST is 7.155025; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.08 at $18.88, with 679,116 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 118% of the target price of $16.



Fisker Inc. (FSR) is -0.2899 at $4.08, with 431,396 shares traded. FSR's current last sale is 48% of the target price of $8.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.07 at $7.82, with 388,417 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.43 per share, which represents a -36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Toast, Inc. (TOST) is -3.15 at $14.10, with 386,828 shares traded. TOST's current last sale is 58.75% of the target price of $24.

