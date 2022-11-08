Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 8, 2022 : TQQQ, AAPL, SQQQ, TSLA, BAC, LYFT, RIDE, XOM, EW, AVTR, NIO, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 61.47 to 11,038.47. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,547,839 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.24 at $18.76, with 6,448,652 shares traded. This represents a 14.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.64 at $139.56, with 2,226,478 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.73 at $56.93, with 1,905,082 shares traded. This represents a 102.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.08 at $195.00, with 1,724,774 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.07 at $37.08, with 1,573,141 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.85. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -2.56 at $11.58, with 1,540,196 shares traded. LYFT's current last sale is 46.32% of the target price of $25.



Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is +0.26 at $2.11, with 1,532,238 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Lucid Under SEC Investigation; Shares Drop – Report



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.15 at $113.49, with 1,418,093 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.21. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is -0.34 at $68.43, with 1,416,024 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EW is in the "buy range".



Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) is -1.6243 at $18.08, with 1,228,461 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVTR is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.24 at $10.74, with 1,118,083 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/10/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.21 at $8.97, with 683,664 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 96.97% of the target price of $9.25.

