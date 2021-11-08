Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 8, 2021 : EDU, TAL, GOTU, LCID, AUTL, SQQQ, TSLA, CHPT, PFE, TTD, AAL, IONQ
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 6.56 to 16,365.94. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 43,267,086 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is +0.16 at $2.20, with 37,397,309 shares traded.EDU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/9/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2021.
TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.26 at $4.15, with 16,831,844 shares traded.TAL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/11/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a 2 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is +0.46 at $3.32, with 10,588,752 shares traded. GOTU's current last sale is 144.35% of the target price of $2.3.
Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +1.54 at $43.34, with 5,225,149 shares traded.LCID is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/15/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021.
Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) is +1.59 at $7.15, with 4,152,032 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AUTL is in the "buy range".
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.02 at $6.15, with 2,093,155 shares traded. This represents a 1.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -51.84 at $1,170.25, with 1,945,725 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.32. TSLA's current last sale is 146.28% of the target price of $800.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is +3.45 at $28.14, with 1,662,106 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHPT is in the "buy range".
Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.18 at $48.43, with 1,633,723 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 110.07% of the target price of $44.
The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is +15.93 at $84.48, with 1,597,926 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TTD is in the "buy range".
American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.56 at $22.38, with 1,217,614 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 114.77% of the target price of $19.5.
IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +2.6 at $21.87, with 1,215,018 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore Pre-MarketExplore
Most Popular
- Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 1, 2021 : LCID, ORPH, NIO, SQQQ, TSLA, F, XPEV, BKKT, AAPL, IONQ, PROG, CS
- Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 5, 2021 : PFE, SQQQ, PTON, DKNG, MRK, AAL, CCL, PROG, MRNA, F, MOS, OIS
- Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 2, 2021 : WIMI, FCEL, LCID, CHGG, TSLA, PFE, F, SQQQ, NIO, IO, PROG, BHP
- Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 3, 2021 : BBBY, RRD, FGF, Z, IO, AMC, SQQQ, ATVI, PROG, UBER, NKE, STEM