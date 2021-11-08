Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 8, 2021 : EDU, TAL, GOTU, LCID, AUTL, SQQQ, TSLA, CHPT, PFE, TTD, AAL, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 6.56 to 16,365.94. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 43,267,086 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) is +0.16 at $2.20, with 37,397,309 shares traded.EDU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/9/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2021.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.26 at $4.15, with 16,831,844 shares traded.TAL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/11/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a 2 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is +0.46 at $3.32, with 10,588,752 shares traded. GOTU's current last sale is 144.35% of the target price of $2.3.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +1.54 at $43.34, with 5,225,149 shares traded.LCID is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/15/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021.



Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) is +1.59 at $7.15, with 4,152,032 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AUTL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.02 at $6.15, with 2,093,155 shares traded. This represents a 1.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -51.84 at $1,170.25, with 1,945,725 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.32. TSLA's current last sale is 146.28% of the target price of $800.



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is +3.45 at $28.14, with 1,662,106 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHPT is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.18 at $48.43, with 1,633,723 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 110.07% of the target price of $44.



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is +15.93 at $84.48, with 1,597,926 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TTD is in the "buy range".



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.56 at $22.38, with 1,217,614 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 114.77% of the target price of $19.5.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +2.6 at $21.87, with 1,215,018 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

