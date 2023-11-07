News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 7, 2023 : UBER, BMY, SQQQ, VTYX, AAPL, DDOG, TQQQ, LIFW, PINS, KMI, SNOW, PLTR

November 07, 2023 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 8.91 to 15,163.84. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 45,317,522 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.49 at $47.65, with 3,900,952 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Uber Launches Holiday Hub; Street Says Buy

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.21 at $53.00, with 3,322,598 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 88.33% of the target price of $60.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.03 at $18.64, with 3,308,416 shares traded. This represents a 13.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) is -10.69 at $3.40, with 2,939,344 shares traded.VTYX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.88 per share, which represents a -59 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.53 at $178.70, with 2,337,391 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.58. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) is +17.65 at $97.20, with 1,457,799 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DDOG is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.03 at $37.98, with 1,427,921 shares traded. This represents a 135.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.

MSP Recovery, Inc. (LIFW) is -1.26 at $8.39, with 1,226,444 shares traded.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -0.12 at $30.80, with 1,207,219 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.25. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is -0.12 at $16.55, with 832,329 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 82.75% of the target price of $20.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is +10.55 at $154.75, with 616,571 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNOW is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.02 at $18.56, with 551,640 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 116% of the target price of $16.

