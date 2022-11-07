Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 7, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, PLTR, NIO, GCT, AAPL, DWAC, META, XPEV, BABA, BBD, CVNA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 18.35 to 10,875.38. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 33,548,642 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.09 at $18.04, with 8,027,252 shares traded. This represents a 10.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.33 at $59.22, with 2,594,544 shares traded. This represents a 110.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.19 at $7.74, with 2,265,369 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Palantir Bags $43M Contract from Space Systems Command



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.37 at $12.05, with 2,050,032 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/10/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022.



GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) is +1.71 at $6.37, with 1,941,628 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GCT is in the "strong buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.76 at $136.62, with 1,938,738 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is +4.52 at $22.00, with 1,892,812 shares traded.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is +2.8 at $93.59, with 1,508,094 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.36 at $8.24, with 1,348,191 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 32.96% of the target price of $25.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.21 at $71.02, with 732,574 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is -0.06 at $3.78, with 554,274 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBD is in the "buy range".



Carvana Co. (CVNA) is -0.22 at $8.54, with 412,396 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

