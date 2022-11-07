Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 7, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, PLTR, NIO, GCT, AAPL, DWAC, META, XPEV, BABA, BBD, CVNA

November 07, 2022 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 18.35 to 10,875.38. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 33,548,642 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.09 at $18.04, with 8,027,252 shares traded. This represents a 10.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.33 at $59.22, with 2,594,544 shares traded. This represents a 110.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.19 at $7.74, with 2,265,369 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Palantir Bags $43M Contract from Space Systems Command

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.37 at $12.05, with 2,050,032 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/10/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) is +1.71 at $6.37, with 1,941,628 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GCT is in the "strong buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.76 at $136.62, with 1,938,738 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is +4.52 at $22.00, with 1,892,812 shares traded.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is +2.8 at $93.59, with 1,508,094 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.36 at $8.24, with 1,348,191 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 32.96% of the target price of $25.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.21 at $71.02, with 732,574 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is -0.06 at $3.78, with 554,274 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBD is in the "buy range".

Carvana Co. (CVNA) is -0.22 at $8.54, with 412,396 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

TQQQ
SQQQ
PLTR
NIO
GCT
AAPL
META
XPEV
BABA
BBD

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter