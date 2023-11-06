Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 6, 2023 : SQQQ, AAPL, TSLA, TQQQ, PLTR, HOWL, NIO, TSLL, SONY, F, IONQ, WRK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 29.05 to 15,128.54. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 57,685,799 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.07 at $18.75, with 3,030,025 shares traded. This represents a 14.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.46 at $176.19, with 2,640,264 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.49 at $223.45, with 2,141,488 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 89.38% of the target price of $250.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.19 at $37.77, with 1,986,925 shares traded. This represents a 134.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.08 at $18.97, with 1,338,330 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 126.47% of the target price of $15.



Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) is -0.21 at $2.96, with 1,307,564 shares traded.HOWL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.27 per share, which represents a -40 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1699 at $8.40, with 1,185,290 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.43 per share, which represents a -36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.3088 at $12.82, with 1,118,674 shares traded. This represents a 176.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is +0.04 at $87.46, with 585,412 shares traded.SONY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.19 per share, which represents a 154 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.04 at $10.60, with 506,001 shares traded. F's current last sale is 75.71% of the target price of $14.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.185 at $11.77, with 480,448 shares traded.IONQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/8/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.13 per share, which represents a -12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Westrock Company (WRK) is +0.15 at $38.00, with 416,283 shares traded.WRK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.75 per share, which represents a 143 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

