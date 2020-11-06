Pre-Market
NIO

Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 6, 2020 : NIO, ACB, XPEV, SQQQ, LI, TLRY, AAPL, COTY, QQQ, TQQQ, GE, GSX

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -79.92 to 11,998.15. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 39,966,323 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.2 at $41.15, with 11,282,191 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is +1.11 at $7.38, with 7,100,968 shares traded.ACB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/9/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.24 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.66 at $37.51, with 5,112,306 shares traded.XPEV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/12/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 999 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.53 at $19.43, with 2,746,388 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) is -0.87 at $27.22, with 2,160,926 shares traded.LI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/13/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.04 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.54 at $8.36, with 1,299,081 shares traded.TLRY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/9/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.21 per share, which represents a -50 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.675 at $117.15, with 1,183,648 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Coty Inc. (COTY) is +0.48 at $3.82, with 1,084,703 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Coty posts better-than-expected revenue on online strength

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.85 at $291.54, with 938,861 shares traded. This represents a 76.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -4.2799 at $146.61, with 626,091 shares traded. This represents a 354.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.

General Electric Company (GE) is -0.0399 at $7.95, with 575,405 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is unchanged at $72.65, with 504,931 shares traded. GSX's current last sale is 129.16% of the target price of $56.25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NIO ACB XPEV SQQQ LI TLRY AAPL COTY QQQ TQQQ GE GS

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular