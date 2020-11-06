Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 6, 2020 : NIO, ACB, XPEV, SQQQ, LI, TLRY, AAPL, COTY, QQQ, TQQQ, GE, GSX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -79.92 to 11,998.15. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 39,966,323 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -1.2 at $41.15, with 11,282,191 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is +1.11 at $7.38, with 7,100,968 shares traded.ACB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/9/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.24 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.66 at $37.51, with 5,112,306 shares traded.XPEV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/12/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 999 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.53 at $19.43, with 2,746,388 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is -0.87 at $27.22, with 2,160,926 shares traded.LI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/13/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.04 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.54 at $8.36, with 1,299,081 shares traded.TLRY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/9/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.21 per share, which represents a -50 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.675 at $117.15, with 1,183,648 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Coty Inc. (COTY) is +0.48 at $3.82, with 1,084,703 shares traded. Reuters Reports: Coty posts better-than-expected revenue on online strength



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.85 at $291.54, with 938,861 shares traded. This represents a 76.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -4.2799 at $146.61, with 626,091 shares traded. This represents a 354.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.0399 at $7.95, with 575,405 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is unchanged at $72.65, with 504,931 shares traded. GSX's current last sale is 129.16% of the target price of $56.25.

