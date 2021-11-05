Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 5, 2021 : PFE, SQQQ, PTON, DKNG, MRK, AAL, CCL, PROG, MRNA, F, MOS, OIS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 27.11 to 16,373.35. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,658,567 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +5.56 at $49.41, with 9,748,065 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 112.3% of the target price of $44.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.04 at $6.15, with 2,714,640 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is -27.59 at $58.47, with 2,285,127 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PTON is in the "buy range".



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is -3.29 at $41.39, with 2,220,522 shares traded. DKNG's current last sale is 58.3% of the target price of $71.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is -8.14 at $82.40, with 2,161,565 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +1.0801 at $21.71, with 1,898,167 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 111.33% of the target price of $19.5.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +1.0401 at $23.92, with 1,893,590 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 95.68% of the target price of $25.



Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is +0.05 at $3.65, with 1,756,664 shares traded.PROG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/10/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.47 per share, which represents a -101 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is -30.96 at $253.06, with 1,539,240 shares traded. MRNA's current last sale is 115.55% of the target price of $219.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.3 at $19.72, with 1,060,892 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) is -2.08 at $36.72, with 967,968 shares traded. MOS's current last sale is 85.4% of the target price of $43.



Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) is +0.05 at $6.58, with 867,790 shares traded. OIS's current last sale is 94% of the target price of $7.

