Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 5, 2020 : NIO, ACB, SQQQ, XPEV, BABA, AAPL, TLRY, QQQ, LI, GM, F, ZNGA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 282.12 to 12,059.14. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,602,298 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.16 at $38.87, with 6,406,831 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is +0.96 at $5.39, with 3,805,628 shares traded.ACB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/9/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.24 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.57 at $18.91, with 2,841,952 shares traded. This represents a -.21% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +2.94 at $30.33, with 2,607,103 shares traded.XPEV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/12/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 999 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -10.64 at $285.07, with 2,339,779 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.64. GlobeNewswire Reports: Atlas Air Worldwide Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2.9999 at $117.95, with 1,767,379 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +1.03 at $7.03, with 1,607,013 shares traded.TLRY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/9/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.21 per share, which represents a -50 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +7.39 at $294.30, with 1,302,665 shares traded. This represents a 78.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +1.58 at $26.89, with 1,173,312 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



General Motors Company (GM) is +2.04 at $37.28, with 1,084,356 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.47. Reuters Reports: GM profit beat driven by strength in trucks, SUVs and China rebound



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.13 at $7.77, with 983,254 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.09. F's current last sale is 86.33% of the target price of $9.



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is -0.53 at $9.34, with 789,126 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.