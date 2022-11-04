Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 4, 2022 : TQQQ, DKNG, XPEV, NIO, SQQQ, BABA, QQQ, AAPL, AMZN, TWLO, CVNA, FUBO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 79.64 to 10,770.24. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,938,162 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.29 at $17.44, with 8,562,388 shares traded. This represents a 6.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is -2.72 at $12.95, with 4,465,358 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: DraftKings, NFLPA to Launch Gamified NFT; Shares Rise 2%



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.17 at $8.03, with 3,678,538 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 32.12% of the target price of $25.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.74 at $10.68, with 3,521,689 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/10/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.04 at $61.41, with 3,209,565 shares traded. This represents a 118.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +5.84 at $71.05, with 1,697,380 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.51 at $262.00, with 1,263,871 shares traded. This represents a 3.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.4 at $140.05, with 1,025,641 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.96 at $90.26, with 869,820 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is -15.69 at $49.67, with 836,813 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TWLO is in the "buy range".



Carvana Co. (CVNA) is -1.86 at $12.49, with 491,122 shares traded. CVNA's current last sale is 29.74% of the target price of $42.



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +0.1 at $3.49, with 469,183 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

