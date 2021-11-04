Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 4, 2021 : QFTA, SQQQ, CNCE, MRNA, NPTN, F, NIO, LCID, SKLZ, QCOM, CMRX, AMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 55.82 to 16,200.32. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,496,684 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (QFTA) is +0.58 at $10.41, with 1,826,953 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.08 at $6.34, with 1,709,368 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) is +0.86 at $3.74, with 1,636,964 shares traded.CNCE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/9/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.76 per share, which represents a -60 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is -45.92 at $300.00, with 1,229,374 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose Recommended by ACIP



NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) is +3.93 at $15.45, with 1,117,624 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NPTN is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.25 at $18.88, with 1,031,817 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.82 at $42.32, with 1,002,812 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/9/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.835 at $37.38, with 1,001,284 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "strong buy range".



Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is -1.09 at $11.37, with 793,812 shares traded. SKLZ's current last sale is 47.38% of the target price of $24.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is +14.02 at $152.50, with 699,743 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QCOM is in the "buy range".



Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) is -0.83 at $5.05, with 634,097 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMRX is in the "strong buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.63 at $40.16, with 628,847 shares traded.AMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/8/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.42 per share, which represents a -570 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

