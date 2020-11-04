Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 4, 2020 : NIO, QQQ, SQQQ, DRAD, AAPL, UBER, LYFT, TQQQ, XPEV, BABA, NOK, GE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 382.4 to 11,662.31. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 38,405,151 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +2.19 at $37.69, with 5,809,999 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +11.41 at $286.06, with 5,092,778 shares traded. This represents a 73.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -2.96 at $20.72, with 4,292,807 shares traded. This represents a 9.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Digirad Corporation (DRAD) is +0.7751 at $3.31, with 3,266,714 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DRAD is in the "strong buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +4.4 at $114.84, with 3,157,370 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +4.65 at $40.42, with 2,171,211 shares traded.UBER is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/5/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.59 per share, which represents a -68 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is +4.35 at $30.58, with 1,928,158 shares traded.LYFT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/10/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -1.33 per share, which represents a -107 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +15.531 at $138.93, with 1,760,191 shares traded. This represents a 330.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.59 at $23.80, with 852,346 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "strong buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +6.21 at $291.78, with 542,341 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.64. BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/5/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.68 per share, which represents a 149 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.02 at $3.41, with 503,514 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 68.2% of the target price of $5.



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.01 at $7.84, with 485,416 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

