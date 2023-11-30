Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 30, 2023 : IMGN, VFS, SQQQ, INCY, AMZN, TQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 45.29 to 16,032.89. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 33,064,541 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) is +13.08 at $29.14, with 4,291,155 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IMGN is in the "buy range".



VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) is +1.43 at $8.99, with 2,470,119 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.16 at $15.73, with 1,899,296 shares traded. This represents a 2.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Incyte Corporation (INCY) is unchanged at $53.39, with 1,844,504 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.04. INCY's current last sale is 75.73% of the target price of $70.5.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.2 at $146.12, with 1,670,379 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.44 at $44.68, with 1,385,905 shares traded. This represents a 177.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.