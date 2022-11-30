Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 30, 2022 : XPEV, TQQQ, VTRS, SQQQ, NIO, CRWD, RLX, BILI, HAL, TSLA, BEKE, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 24.2 to 11,527.65. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 42,823,500 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.8 at $8.14, with 4,146,890 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: XPeng Reveals Innovative Products with Future Prospects



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.33 at $21.10, with 3,501,626 shares traded. This represents a 29.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $11.18, with 3,024,166 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 86% of the target price of $13.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.69 at $47.23, with 1,815,416 shares traded. This represents a 67.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.53 at $11.03, with 1,627,880 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is -23.89 at $114.11, with 1,342,623 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRWD is in the "buy range".



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.08 at $2.26, with 1,218,581 shares traded.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is +0.93 at $16.33, with 1,194,993 shares traded. BILI's current last sale is 64.55% of the target price of $25.3.



Halliburton Company (HAL) is +0.64 at $37.80, with 663,097 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HAL is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.73 at $182.56, with 660,981 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 59.27% of the target price of $308.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +1.02 at $16.13, with 459,575 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +2.53 at $82.39, with 442,025 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.