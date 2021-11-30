Pre-Market
CPIX

Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 30, 2021 : CPIX, IMGN, SQQQ, PFE, BMY, ERYP, MCHP, UBER, USIG, C, DELL, MS

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -98.01 to 16,301.23. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 53,229,554 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) is +1.58 at $3.78, with 7,159,340 shares traded.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) is +2.05 at $6.80, with 5,448,249 shares traded. IMGN's current last sale is 97.14% of the target price of $7.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.09 at $6.14, with 3,919,969 shares traded. This represents a 7.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.6 at $53.00, with 2,988,848 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 106% of the target price of $50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.25 at $54.39, with 2,541,728 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Erytech Pharma S.A. (ERYP) is +0.845 at $3.24, with 2,303,678 shares traded. ERYP's current last sale is 101.25% of the target price of $3.2.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) is unchanged at $84.40, with 2,199,148 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.08. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MCHP is in the "buy range".

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.6 at $39.10, with 1,859,892 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is +0.11 at $60.06, with 1,827,001 shares traded. This represents a 2.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Citigroup Inc. (C) is -1.3 at $63.74, with 1,730,910 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is -0.56 at $57.01, with 1,694,174 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".

Morgan Stanley (MS) is -1.48 at $95.75, with 1,504,830 shares traded. MS's current last sale is 92.51% of the target price of $103.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CPIX IMGN SQQQ PFE BMY ERYP MCHP UBER USIG C DELL M
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular