Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 30, 2021 : CPIX, IMGN, SQQQ, PFE, BMY, ERYP, MCHP, UBER, USIG, C, DELL, MS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -98.01 to 16,301.23. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 53,229,554 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) is +1.58 at $3.78, with 7,159,340 shares traded.



ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) is +2.05 at $6.80, with 5,448,249 shares traded. IMGN's current last sale is 97.14% of the target price of $7.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.09 at $6.14, with 3,919,969 shares traded. This represents a 7.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.6 at $53.00, with 2,988,848 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 106% of the target price of $50.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.25 at $54.39, with 2,541,728 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Erytech Pharma S.A. (ERYP) is +0.845 at $3.24, with 2,303,678 shares traded. ERYP's current last sale is 101.25% of the target price of $3.2.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) is unchanged at $84.40, with 2,199,148 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.08. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MCHP is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.6 at $39.10, with 1,859,892 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is +0.11 at $60.06, with 1,827,001 shares traded. This represents a 2.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -1.3 at $63.74, with 1,730,910 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is -0.56 at $57.01, with 1,694,174 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".



Morgan Stanley (MS) is -1.48 at $95.75, with 1,504,830 shares traded. MS's current last sale is 92.51% of the target price of $103.5.

