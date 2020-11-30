Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 30, 2020 : NKLA, ACB, MRNA, NIO, PLTR, AAL, NGA, TLRY, FCEL, TSLA, CCL, GNW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 28.5 to 12,286.71. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 128,291,144 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -1.91 at $26.02, with 8,919,400 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 69.39% of the target price of $37.5.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is +0.8 at $11.27, with 4,339,616 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 123.91% of the target price of $9.095.



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is +17.78 at $144.81, with 3,513,804 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.04 at $53.96, with 2,955,014 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 163.52% of the target price of $33.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.09 at $28.75, with 2,803,110 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 198.28% of the target price of $14.5.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.13 at $14.85, with 2,365,803 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 148.5% of the target price of $10.



Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA) is +2.75 at $15.79, with 2,087,494 shares traded.



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.54 at $9.04, with 1,935,223 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.14. TLRY's current last sale is 97.73% of the target price of $9.25.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.6802 at $10.37, with 1,382,240 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 460.9% of the target price of $2.25.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +14.75 at $600.51, with 1,352,227 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.36 at $21.94, with 1,324,242 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 146.27% of the target price of $15.



Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) is +0.55 at $4.70, with 1,270,487 shares traded.

