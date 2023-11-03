Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 3, 2023 : HOWL, FUBO, SQQQ, AAPL, TQQQ, NIO, TSLA, CLLS, PLTR, SQ, CVNA, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 43.01 to 14,962.56. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,674,889 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) is +0.68 at $2.83, with 3,672,106 shares traded.HOWL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.27 per share, which represents a -40 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +0.32 at $3.06, with 2,987,727 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.14 at $19.64, with 2,441,621 shares traded. This represents a 19.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -3.17 at $174.40, with 1,887,860 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.2866 at $36.01, with 1,711,248 shares traded. This represents a 123.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.23 at $8.02, with 1,221,319 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/9/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.43 per share, which represents a -36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.17 at $218.34, with 1,125,596 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 87.34% of the target price of $250.



Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) is -0.2 at $2.81, with 963,115 shares traded.CLLS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/6/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.36 per share, which represents a -63 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.15 at $17.82, with 799,278 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 118.8% of the target price of $15.



Block, Inc. (SQ) is +7.41 at $51.39, with 650,642 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SQ is in the "buy range".



Carvana Co. (CVNA) is -1.62 at $28.30, with 334,064 shares traded. CVNA's current last sale is 64.32% of the target price of $44.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.05 at $10.19, with 330,639 shares traded. F's current last sale is 72.79% of the target price of $14.

