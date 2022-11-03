Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 3, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, SPR, QQQ, PTON, AUPH, NIO, LUMN, TSLA, CCL, XPEV, TEVA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -113.47 to 10,792.87. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,301,584 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.465 at $17.74, with 7,092,878 shares traded. This represents a 8.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.76 at $60.80, with 4,834,448 shares traded. This represents a 115.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) is -0.42 at $23.20, with 2,200,338 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPR is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.61 at $263.07, with 1,604,719 shares traded. This represents a 3.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is -1.23 at $7.40, with 1,182,223 shares traded. PTON's current last sale is 43.53% of the target price of $17.



Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) is -2.43 at $5.18, with 965,149 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AUPH is 8.103569; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.16 at $9.33, with 949,156 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/10/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is -1.27 at $5.78, with 875,337 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 72.25% of the target price of $8.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.98 at $213.00, with 825,796 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. TSLA's current last sale is 67.33% of the target price of $316.333.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.04 at $8.65, with 538,406 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 93.51% of the target price of $9.25.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.09 at $6.51, with 375,449 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 26.04% of the target price of $25.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is -0.26 at $8.50, with 292,087 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 80.95% of the target price of $10.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.