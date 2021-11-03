Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 3, 2021 : BBBY, RRD, FGF, Z, IO, AMC, SQQQ, ATVI, PROG, UBER, NKE, STEM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 18.53 to 15,991.02. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,339,447 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +8.08 at $24.83, with 7,155,243 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 130.68% of the target price of $19.



R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) is +2.66 at $9.26, with 5,563,721 shares traded.



FG Financial Group, Inc. (FGF) is +0.34 at $6.64, with 2,376,398 shares traded.



Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is -13.79 at $73.41, with 1,667,179 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for Z is 7.166304; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Ion Geophysical Corporation (IO) is +0.18 at $2.53, with 1,442,358 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IO is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +1.75 at $40.54, with 1,211,159 shares traded.AMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/8/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.42 per share, which represents a -570 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.01 at $6.62, with 1,137,601 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is -10.87 at $66.80, with 835,866 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATVI is in the "buy range".



Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is -0.17 at $3.23, with 741,318 shares traded.PROG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/8/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.47 per share, which represents a -101 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +2.71 at $45.60, with 481,908 shares traded.UBER is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/4/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.37 per share, which represents a -62 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is unchanged at $167.83, with 462,120 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".



Stem, Inc. (STEM) is -0.16 at $25.00, with 369,127 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for STEM is in the "strong buy range".

