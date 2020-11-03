Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 3, 2020 : BBGI, NIO, BABA, ALSK, JAKK, CCL, GE, AAPL, JD, SQQQ, BBD, ITUB

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 64.56 to 11,149.32. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 41,364,395 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) is +0.93 at $2.17, with 17,598,147 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.55 at $33.87, with 4,299,086 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -11.84 at $299.00, with 1,824,132 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/5/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.67 per share, which represents a 149 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (ALSK) is +1.11 at $3.02, with 1,623,918 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ALSK is 9.618314; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) is +0.92 at $5.67, with 1,177,609 shares traded. JAKK's current last sale is 141.75% of the target price of $4.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.12 at $13.43, with 934,904 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 86.65% of the target price of $15.5.



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.12 at $7.64, with 777,269 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.61 at $109.38, with 738,635 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.4. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +0.4262 at $82.75, with 727,626 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.51 at $24.44, with 698,684 shares traded. This represents a 28.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is +0.07 at $3.60, with 635,935 shares traded.BBD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/4/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.09 per share, which represents a 18 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is +0.07 at $4.17, with 583,911 shares traded. ITUB's current last sale is 78.68% of the target price of $5.3.

