Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 29, 2023 : EXPE, SQQQ, CWK, TQQQ, GM, AMD, TSLA, NVDA, F, KMI, PLTR, GME

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 88.82 to 16,099.25. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 43,119,784 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is unchanged at $135.42, with 4,683,023 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.55. EXPE's current last sale is 110.55% of the target price of $122.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.32 at $15.50, with 3,507,786 shares traded. This represents a .45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is -0.23 at $8.32, with 3,000,100 shares traded. CWK's current last sale is 87.58% of the target price of $9.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.94 at $45.34, with 2,120,177 shares traded. This represents a 181.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



General Motors Company (GM) is +2.7 at $31.59, with 2,096,542 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +1.3 at $123.31, with 1,943,014 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.52 at $250.24, with 1,765,652 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 100.1% of the target price of $250.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +4.76 at $482.97, with 1,531,760 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.49. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.41 at $10.78, with 1,270,711 shares traded. F's current last sale is 77% of the target price of $14.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is +0.0616 at $17.35, with 1,247,024 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 86.76% of the target price of $20.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.39 at $20.10, with 1,225,394 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 125.63% of the target price of $16.



GameStop Corporation (GME) is +2.31 at $15.80, with 1,084,852 shares traded.GME is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/6/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a -31 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

