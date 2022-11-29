Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 29, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, NKE, APEN, UBER, CSCO, NIO, BILI, XPEV, TSLA, CS, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 29.23 to 11,616.98. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,203,633 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.15 at $21.43, with 3,869,465 shares traded. This represents a 31.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.35 at $46.48, with 1,974,665 shares traded. This represents a 65.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +0.31 at $105.27, with 1,936,016 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".



Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN) is +3.8 at $9.80, with 1,854,641 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for APEN is 7.645344; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.24 at $28.00, with 1,288,438 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.19. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.07 at $48.15, with 1,275,778 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. CSCO's current last sale is 92.6% of the target price of $52.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.39 at $10.51, with 1,209,357 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is +1.3 at $13.89, with 1,046,150 shares traded. BILI's current last sale is 54.9% of the target price of $25.3.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.32 at $7.21, with 1,033,430 shares traded.XPEV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/30/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.46 per share, which represents a -29 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.1234 at $185.04, with 976,795 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 60.08% of the target price of $308.



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.13 at $3.24, with 844,621 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.98 at $79.86, with 792,980 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

