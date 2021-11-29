Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 29, 2021 : NRXP, SQQQ, PFE, CCL, MRNA, AAPL, LI, AAL, RLX, NIO, NCLH, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 180.63 to 16,206.21. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 38,125,536 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) is +3.15 at $9.90, with 10,683,403 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.17 at $6.29, with 2,720,964 shares traded. This represents a 10.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.79 at $54.79, with 1,362,024 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.85 at $18.80, with 1,220,686 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is +32.4701 at $362.10, with 1,187,635 shares traded. MRNA's current last sale is 143.69% of the target price of $252.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +2.46 at $159.27, with 1,074,822 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +2.67 at $35.07, with 1,051,301 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "buy range".

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.37 at $18.12, with 1,036,170 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 92.92% of the target price of $19.5.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.1 at $5.61, with 1,010,424 shares traded.RLX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/3/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.11 at $41.10, with 643,095 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is +0.87 at $20.93, with 505,825 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.13 at $19.88, with 505,048 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.36. F's current last sale is 116.94% of the target price of $17.

