Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 28, 2023 : RNA, KVUE, SQQQ, PDD, TSLA, CAPT, IBN, TQQQ, INFY, NIO, PLTR, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -12.7 to 15,949.28. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 37,212,919 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (RNA) is +1.94 at $8.10, with 2,766,662 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RNA is 16.464121; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $20.16, with 2,677,909 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KVUE is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.11 at $16.04, with 2,099,572 shares traded. This represents a 3.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is +17.08 at $134.80, with 2,051,957 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.16 at $236.24, with 1,576,428 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 94.5% of the target price of $250.



Captivision Inc. (CAPT) is -0.05 at $4.04, with 1,219,097 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is -0.1277 at $22.10, with 1,165,199 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.23 at $43.82, with 1,104,790 shares traded. This represents a 172.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Infosys Limited (INFY) is -0.2153 at $17.15, with 863,001 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 100.61% of the target price of $17.05.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $7.23, with 667,068 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 12/5/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.43 per share, which represents a -36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.0201 at $19.06, with 502,852 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 119.12% of the target price of $16.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.58 at $76.95, with 498,667 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

