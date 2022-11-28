Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 28, 2022 : TBLA, TQQQ, PDD, SQQQ, TSLA, WEN, NIO, XPEV, SHOP, BABA, MANU, BEKE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -81.13 to 11,674.9. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 40,503,173 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) is +1 at $2.84, with 9,310,299 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TBLA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.51 at $21.75, with 5,638,834 shares traded. This represents a 33.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is +9.45 at $75.20, with 2,632,745 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.0496 at $45.88, with 2,507,708 shares traded. This represents a 62.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.36 at $179.50, with 1,242,945 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 58.28% of the target price of $308.



Wendy's Company (The) (WEN) is -0.11 at $22.31, with 1,172,068 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WEN is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.2 at $9.97, with 1,014,172 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.23 at $6.84, with 673,611 shares traded.XPEV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/30/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.46 per share, which represents a -29 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is +2.27 at $39.06, with 546,468 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 21 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.14. SHOP's current last sale is 97.65% of the target price of $40.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.12 at $74.38, with 424,816 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) is +0.0121 at $21.22, with 383,643 shares traded.MANU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/30/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a -11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +0.9 at $15.19, with 289,645 shares traded.BEKE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/30/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.09 per share, which represents a -23 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

