Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 27, 2023 : CAPT, SQQQ, TSLA, TQQQ, AMZN, TSLL, PLTR, HKD, NIO, PERF, AMC, TEVA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -1.75 to 15,980.26. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,123,563 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Captivision Inc. (CAPT) is +0.28 at $2.62, with 3,219,781 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.01 at $15.89, with 2,179,533 shares traded. This represents a 2.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2 at $237.45, with 1,154,969 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 94.98% of the target price of $250.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is unchanged at $44.18, with 1,000,689 shares traded. This represents a 174.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +1.64 at $148.38, with 623,416 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 13 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.17 at $13.92, with 619,615 shares traded. This represents a 200% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.02 at $19.18, with 480,284 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 119.88% of the target price of $16.



AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is +0.12 at $5.04, with 429,587 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.04 at $7.36, with 341,096 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 62.64% of the target price of $11.75.



Perfect Corp. (PERF) is +0.31 at $2.81, with 256,600 shares traded. PERF's current last sale is 74.93% of the target price of $3.75.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.02 at $6.92, with 240,289 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.81. AMC's current last sale is 76.89% of the target price of $9.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is +0.25 at $9.80, with 230,810 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 98% of the target price of $10.

