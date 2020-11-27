Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 27, 2020 : PLTR, NIO, FCEL, LI, AAL, TSLA, XPEV, PIC, WORK, FSR, MRNA, TOUR
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 74.86 to 12,227.08. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 37,306,676 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +2.35 at $31.40, with 4,224,445 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.74 at $54.43, with 3,037,111 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 164.94% of the target price of $33.
FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.53 at $9.37, with 2,109,109 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 416.44% of the target price of $2.25.
Li Auto Inc. (LI) is -0.81 at $39.91, with 1,754,067 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "buy range".
American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.16 at $15.10, with 1,549,677 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 151% of the target price of $10.
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +9.43 at $583.43, with 1,375,993 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.13 at $65.40, with 1,140,887 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "strong buy range".
Pivotal Investment Corporation II (PIC) is +1.91 at $14.45, with 998,334 shares traded.
Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is -0.7 at $40.00, with 931,479 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Fisker Inc. (FSR) is -0.81 at $20.80, with 861,301 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is +5.12 at $114.30, with 659,467 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is +0.42 at $3.95, with 608,912 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
