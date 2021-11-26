Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 26, 2021 : SQQQ, RLX, DIDI, PFE, CCL, VTRS, AAL, LCID, PDD, QQQ, PBR, JNJ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -173.96 to 16,193.85. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 55,376,781 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.18 at $6.30, with 8,419,188 shares traded. This represents a 10.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is -0.52 at $4.89, with 5,005,980 shares traded. RLX's current last sale is 24.45% of the target price of $20.



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is -0.35 at $7.76, with 3,606,892 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 31.04% of the target price of $25.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +3.58 at $54.47, with 3,169,798 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 113.48% of the target price of $48.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -2.02 at $18.14, with 2,826,266 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 72.56% of the target price of $25.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is -0.16 at $12.89, with 2,776,259 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 67.84% of the target price of $19.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -1.4 at $18.06, with 2,394,135 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 92.62% of the target price of $19.5.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -3.38 at $49.19, with 2,174,892 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "strong buy range".



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is -13.56 at $67.80, with 2,132,951 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.6 at $395.16, with 1,938,666 shares traded. This represents a 34.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is +0.13 at $10.61, with 1,770,394 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PBR is in the "buy range".



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -0.85 at $159.39, with 1,456,868 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JNJ is in the "buy range".

