Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 25, 2022 : TQQQ, CSCO, TSLA, SQQQ, JNJ, CS, DDOG, META, NIO, MANU, PBR, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -21.78 to 11,816.94. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 22,623,653 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.1594 at $22.57, with 3,274,541 shares traded. This represents a 38.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.13 at $48.70, with 1,845,056 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. CSCO's current last sale is 93.65% of the target price of $52.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.51 at $186.71, with 1,588,330 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 60.62% of the target price of $308.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.29 at $44.23, with 1,452,305 shares traded. This represents a 57.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -0.21 at $176.80, with 941,954 shares traded. JNJ's current last sale is 97.95% of the target price of $180.5.



Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.16 at $3.67, with 874,808 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 61.17% of the target price of $6.



Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) is +0.49 at $75.80, with 685,557 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.1. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DDOG is in the "buy range".



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is -0.23 at $112.01, with 588,685 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.18 at $10.38, with 530,684 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Manchester United Ltd. (MANU) is +1.88 at $20.68, with 507,492 shares traded.MANU is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/30/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.12 per share, which represents a -11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is +0.25 at $10.39, with 427,536 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 74.21% of the target price of $14.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.21 at $7.10, with 418,357 shares traded.XPEV is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/30/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.46 per share, which represents a -29 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

