Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 25, 2020 : NIO, YJ, WEI, LI, AAL, ANPC, XPEV, FCEL, CCL, TSLA, PLTR, ACB

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 20.61 to 12,100.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 54,074,688 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -4.67 at $48.84, with 10,089,197 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 162.8% of the target price of $30.



Yunji Inc. (YJ) is +1.94 at $6.23, with 5,999,869 shares traded.YJ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/26/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.04 per share, which represents a -3 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Weidai Ltd. (WEI) is +0.56 at $2.30, with 4,472,052 shares traded. WEI's current last sale is 230% of the target price of $1.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is -6.06 at $37.90, with 4,132,521 shares traded. LI's current last sale is 145.77% of the target price of $26.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.28 at $14.54, with 3,347,084 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 145.4% of the target price of $10.



AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC) is +4.0998 at $7.60, with 3,039,011 shares traded. ANPC's current last sale is 108.57% of the target price of $7.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -7.92 at $62.71, with 2,711,344 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "strong buy range".



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is -0.64 at $7.03, with 2,634,136 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 312.44% of the target price of $2.25.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.2799 at $19.95, with 1,941,766 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 133% of the target price of $15.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -8.12 at $547.26, with 1,778,201 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -1.12 at $22.70, with 1,624,207 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is -0.5501 at $8.68, with 1,534,281 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 96.44% of the target price of $9.

