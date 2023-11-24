Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 24, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, NVDA, FSR, TSLA, PLTR, SBSW, TSLL, TMCI, XPEV, NIO, DUK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -7.49 to 15,993.9. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 42,165,743 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.03 at $15.84, with 1,861,992 shares traded. This represents a 2.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.0804 at $44.32, with 1,182,562 shares traded. This represents a 175.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -4.93 at $482.23, with 1,130,092 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Fisker Inc. (FSR) is +0.1 at $2.22, with 852,933 shares traded. FSR's current last sale is 35.52% of the target price of $6.25.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.54 at $233.67, with 767,420 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 93.47% of the target price of $250.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.11 at $19.58, with 620,920 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 122.38% of the target price of $16.



Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is -0.27 at $4.25, with 585,191 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SBSW is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.06 at $13.58, with 563,156 shares traded. This represents a 192.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) is unchanged at $8.63, with 544,907 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TMCI is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.91 at $18.33, with 488,103 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 107.51% of the target price of $17.05.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $7.42, with 442,473 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 63.15% of the target price of $11.75.



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is +0.14 at $90.50, with 231,168 shares traded. DUK's current last sale is 93.3% of the target price of $97.

