Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 24, 2021 : SQQQ, WISH, GPS, JWN, PROG, ABT, OIS, MNOV, FUTU, VNE, CAH, LCID

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -77.87 to 16,228.85. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 20,007,072 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.07 at $6.26, with 2,136,253 shares traded. This represents a 10.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is -0.18 at $3.79, with 1,457,122 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.1. WISH's current last sale is 75.8% of the target price of $5.



Gap, Inc. (The) (GPS) is -5.01 at $18.50, with 1,211,296 shares traded. GPS's current last sale is 57.81% of the target price of $32.



Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) is -8.23 at $23.70, with 768,701 shares traded. JWN's current last sale is 67.71% of the target price of $35.



Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is -0.26 at $3.73, with 761,456 shares traded. PROG's current last sale is 186.5% of the target price of $2.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -0.48 at $124.00, with 712,331 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABT is in the "buy range".



Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) is -0.05 at $5.43, with 626,525 shares traded. OIS's current last sale is 77.57% of the target price of $7.



MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) is -0.55 at $3.87, with 566,299 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MNOV is 21.814865; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is +1.69 at $56.00, with 558,687 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUTU is in the "buy range".



Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) is -0.32 at $35.19, with 544,360 shares traded. VNE's current last sale is 112.43% of the target price of $31.3.



Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) is -0.19 at $48.95, with 531,169 shares traded. CAH's current last sale is 82.97% of the target price of $59.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.06 at $52.50, with 531,010 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "strong buy range".

