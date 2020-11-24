Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 24, 2020 : ACB, NIO, FCEL, XPEV, LI, AAL, TLRY, SPI, CCL, PLTR, RIG, TSLA
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 50.7 to 11,956.64. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 127,421,058 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is +2.09 at $9.27, with 7,816,424 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 103% of the target price of $9.
NIO Inc. (NIO) is +2.78 at $58.16, with 6,700,115 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.96 at $9.51, with 6,058,857 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +4.13 at $76.30, with 3,903,880 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +5.22 at $48.86, with 3,498,144 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.8 at $14.36, with 3,354,287 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 143.6% of the target price of $10.
Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +1.22 at $7.90, with 3,255,406 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.14. TLRY's current last sale is 85.41% of the target price of $9.25.
SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is +5.88 at $16.60, with 2,043,740 shares traded.
Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +1.25 at $19.43, with 1,887,638 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 129.53% of the target price of $15.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.2601 at $22.30, with 1,767,930 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is +0.37 at $2.17, with 1,535,198 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.16. RIG's current last sale is 173.6% of the target price of $1.25.
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +25.37 at $547.22, with 1,368,089 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.
