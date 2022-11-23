Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 23, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, NIO, SOFI, BABA, QQQ, CVNA, AAPL, CS, JWN, BP

November 23, 2022 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 3.37 to 11,728.21. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 19,786,958 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.03 at $22.10, with 3,306,625 shares traded. This represents a 35.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.13 at $45.19, with 1,990,366 shares traded. This represents a 60.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.68 at $173.59, with 1,836,040 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 56.36% of the target price of $308.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.21 at $10.22, with 649,851 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.04 at $4.68, with 594,589 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.09. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +2.23 at $78.22, with 517,916 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.1825 at $286.13, with 461,571 shares traded. This represents a 12.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) is +0.48 at $7.28, with 455,005 shares traded. CVNA's current last sale is 26% of the target price of $28.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.07 at $149.11, with 413,692 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Credit Suisse Group (CS) is -0.11 at $3.98, with 384,869 shares traded. CS's current last sale is 66.33% of the target price of $6.

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) is -1.92 at $20.73, with 338,127 shares traded. JWN's current last sale is 94.23% of the target price of $22.

BP p.l.c. (BP) is +0.1 at $34.99, with 270,007 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

