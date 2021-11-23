Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 23, 2021 : SQQQ, RLX, PROG, VALE, LCID, QQQ, AAPL, XL, IONQ, TQQQ, INFY, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 4.21 to 16,385.19. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,358,172 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.02 at $6.13, with 3,532,742 shares traded. This represents a 7.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is +0.57 at $5.48, with 2,594,705 shares traded.RLX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/26/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2021.



Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is -0.1 at $4.35, with 1,383,182 shares traded. PROG's current last sale is 217.5% of the target price of $2.



VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.4 at $12.64, with 1,060,235 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 81.55% of the target price of $15.5.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.45 at $50.67, with 1,017,956 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LCID is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.64 at $398.66, with 956,320 shares traded. This represents a 38.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.13 at $161.15, with 771,668 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



XL Fleet Corp. (XL) is +0.77 at $5.41, with 760,817 shares traded. XL's current last sale is 30.06% of the target price of $18.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.88 at $22.30, with 691,110 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.84 at $170.16, with 606,493 shares traded. This represents a 141.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Infosys Limited (INFY) is +0.16 at $22.93, with 546,676 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.14 at $20.62, with 522,455 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.36. F's current last sale is 121.29% of the target price of $17.

