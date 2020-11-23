Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 23, 2020 : FCEL, NIO, LI, XPEV, AAL, CCL, SNY, PFE, KNDI, PLTR, SBE, UAL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 41.79 to 11,948.23. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,743,890 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.71 at $6.25, with 2,990,084 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 277.78% of the target price of $2.25.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.1999 at $50.45, with 2,632,858 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 168.17% of the target price of $30.



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +3.28 at $41.40, with 1,678,441 shares traded. LI's current last sale is 159.23% of the target price of $26.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +2.6 at $56.49, with 1,418,118 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.23 at $12.76, with 1,373,037 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 127.6% of the target price of $10.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.46 at $17.83, with 1,323,202 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 118.87% of the target price of $15.



Sanofi (SNY) is +0.1099 at $50.63, with 1,112,507 shares traded. SNY's current last sale is 81.66% of the target price of $62.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.4599 at $37.16, with 874,596 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 88.48% of the target price of $42.



Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) is +0.64 at $12.70, with 827,273 shares traded. KNDI's current last sale is 105.83% of the target price of $12.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.42 at $18.57, with 809,244 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 128.07% of the target price of $14.5.



Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) is +3.44 at $29.60, with 771,258 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is +0.7201 at $40.62, with 563,341 shares traded. UAL's current last sale is 96.71% of the target price of $42.

