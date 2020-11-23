Pre-Market
FCEL

Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 23, 2020 : FCEL, NIO, LI, XPEV, AAL, CCL, SNY, PFE, KNDI, PLTR, SBE, UAL

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 41.79 to 11,948.23. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,743,890 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.71 at $6.25, with 2,990,084 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 277.78% of the target price of $2.25.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.1999 at $50.45, with 2,632,858 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 168.17% of the target price of $30.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +3.28 at $41.40, with 1,678,441 shares traded. LI's current last sale is 159.23% of the target price of $26.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +2.6 at $56.49, with 1,418,118 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is +0.23 at $12.76, with 1,373,037 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 127.6% of the target price of $10.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.46 at $17.83, with 1,323,202 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 118.87% of the target price of $15.

Sanofi (SNY) is +0.1099 at $50.63, with 1,112,507 shares traded. SNY's current last sale is 81.66% of the target price of $62.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.4599 at $37.16, with 874,596 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 88.48% of the target price of $42.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) is +0.64 at $12.70, with 827,273 shares traded. KNDI's current last sale is 105.83% of the target price of $12.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.42 at $18.57, with 809,244 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 128.07% of the target price of $14.5.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) is +3.44 at $29.60, with 771,258 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) is +0.7201 at $40.62, with 563,341 shares traded. UAL's current last sale is 96.71% of the target price of $42.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCEL NIO LI XPEV AAL CCL SNY PFE KNDI PLTR SBE UA

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular