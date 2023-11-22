Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 22, 2023 : SQQQ, NVDA, TQQQ, PLTR, PFE, KVUE, INTC, TSLA, VZ, QQQ, PBR, SPCE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 48.81 to 15,982.43. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,352,240 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.23 at $15.76, with 4,349,230 shares traded. This represents a 1.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.47 at $501.91, with 2,892,984 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.65 at $44.54, with 2,567,107 shares traded. This represents a 176.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.34 at $20.14, with 2,321,448 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 125.88% of the target price of $16.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.07 at $30.37, with 1,683,059 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 79.92% of the target price of $38.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.07 at $19.97, with 1,508,704 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KVUE is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.11 at $43.75, with 1,332,516 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.27. INTC's current last sale is 115.13% of the target price of $38.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2 at $243.20, with 1,173,343 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 97.28% of the target price of $250.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.1199 at $37.37, with 1,171,379 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.17. VZ's current last sale is 91.15% of the target price of $41.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.05 at $390.52, with 864,826 shares traded. This represents a 50.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is -0.0821 at $15.22, with 554,450 shares traded.PBR has a $cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date of11/22/2023



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is -0.11 at $2.02, with 553,633 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.33. SPCE's current last sale is 73.45% of the target price of $2.75.

